DCX Systems IPO: Share allotment announced. What GMP signals2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 01:49 PM IST
- DCX IPO GMP today is ₹90, ₹8 higher from its Tuesday's GMP of ₹82, say market observers
DCX Systems IPO share allotment has been announced and now focus has shifted towards the listing premium and share listing date. However, the initial public offer (IPO) of DCX Systems Ltd is going strong to stronger in grey markets. After strong response by bidders during three days subscription, DCX IPO grey market premium (GMP) has surged from around ₹55 apiece levels to ₹90 today. According to market observers, shares of DCX systems Ltd are available at a premium of ₹90 per share in grey market today.