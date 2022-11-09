DCX Systems IPO: Share allotment announced. What GMP signals

DCX IPO GMP today

Market observers said that DCX IPO GMP today is ₹90, which is ₹8 higher from its Tuesday's GMP of ₹82 per share. They said that due to trend reversal on Dalal Street, DCX IPO GMP has risen from around ₹55 to ₹90 within three days that reflects the grey market mood in current bullish stock market sentiments. They went on to add that DCX IPO GMP had slipped from three digit figure to ₹55 levels and expected the GMP to regain ₹100 mark if the bullish trend in secondary market continues. However, they said that bidders can expected strong premium from the public issue on its listing date, which is most likely on 11th November 2022.