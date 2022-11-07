DCX Systems IPO GMP today: Share allocation of DCX Systems Limited initial public offering (IPO) can be announced any time today as tentative DCX Systems IPO allotment date is 7th November 2022 i.e. today. After strong response by investors during three days of bidding from 31st October to 2nd November 2022, grey market has remained highly bullish on the public issue worth ₹500 crore. According to market observers DCX Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹75. So, DCX Systems share price has remained unchanged in grey market for last two days.

DCX Systems IPO allotment: How to check status online

Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹500 crore are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar appointed for DCX Systems IPO is Link Intime Private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in. Bidders can check their IPO application status online on these websites after announcement of share allocation.

DCX Systems IPO: Direct links to check allotment status

However, for convenience, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

DCX Systems IPO allotment status check: Direct BSE link

As mentioned above, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide to know one's allotment status:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select DCX Systems IPO;

3] Enter DCX Systems IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your DCX Systems IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

DCX Systems IPO allotment: Direct Link Intime link to check status

After announcement of share allocation, bidders can login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide to check allotment status online:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select DCX Systems IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your DCX Systems IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.