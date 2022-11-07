DCX Systems IPO share allotment likely today. GMP, how to check status online2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 07:15 AM IST
- DCX Systems IPO GMP today is ₹75, say market observers
DCX Systems IPO GMP today: Share allocation of DCX Systems Limited initial public offering (IPO) can be announced any time today as tentative DCX Systems IPO allotment date is 7th November 2022 i.e. today. After strong response by investors during three days of bidding from 31st October to 2nd November 2022, grey market has remained highly bullish on the public issue worth ₹500 crore. According to market observers DCX Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹75. So, DCX Systems share price has remained unchanged in grey market for last two days.