DCX Systems IPO share allotment likely today. GMP, how to check status online

DCX Systems IPO allotment: How to check status online

Those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹500 crore are advised to check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar appointed for DCX Systems IPO is Link Intime Private Limited and its official website is linkintime.co.in. Bidders can check their IPO application status online on these websites after announcement of share allocation.