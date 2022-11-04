DCX Systems IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on share allocation date?2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 07:42 AM IST
DCX Systems IPO GMP: Three days bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of DCX Systems is over and bidders are eagerly waiting for DCX Systems IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 7th November 2022. In three days of bidding, the public issue worth ₹500 crore got strong response from the investors. As per the DCX Systems IPO subscription status, the public issue got subscribed 69.79 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 61.77 times. Meanwhile, grey market is also giving strong vibes in regard to the public issue. According to market observers, shares of DCX Systems are available at a premium of ₹80 in grey market today.