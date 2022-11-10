DCX Systems IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on share listing date2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 08:12 AM IST
- DCX Systems IPO GMP today is ₹90, say market observers
DCX Systems IPO GMP: After finalisation of share allocation, bidders are eagerly waiting for the share listing date, which is most likely on 11th November 2022. After whopping 69.79 times subscription, market observers are highly bullish on the public issue worth ₹500 crore. In fact grey market is also signaling strong listing of DCX Systems shares. According to market observers, shares of DCX Systems Ltd is available at a premium of ₹90 per equity share in grey market today.