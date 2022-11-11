DCX Systems shares may see strong listing today. What investors need to know?

DCX Systems IPO listing: Shares of DCX Systems Ltd is going to hit Dalal Street today. As per the information available on BSE website, DCX Systems IPO listing date has been fixed on 11th November 2022, this means DCX shares are going to make its debut in secondary markets today. Confirming about the DCX systems share listing date, BSE website informs, "The equity shares of DCX Systems Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities in a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, November 11, 2022."

