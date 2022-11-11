DCX Systems shares may see strong listing today. What investors need to know?

DCX Systems IPO listing: Shares of DCX Systems Ltd is going to hit Dalal Street today. As per the information available on BSE website, DCX Systems IPO listing date has been fixed on 11th November 2022, this means DCX shares are going to make its debut in secondary markets today. Confirming about the DCX systems share listing date, BSE website informs, "The equity shares of DCX Systems Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities in a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, November 11, 2022."
According to stock market experts, DCX Systems shares may have a strong debut today and DCX Systems share price may open in the range of ₹275 to ₹300 apiece levels. They said that in bear case DCX Systems shares may open around ₹275 levels whereas in bulls case, it may open around or above ₹300 levels. Experts went on to add that allottees may expect 35 per cent to 40 per cent listing gain from the public issue.
Speaking on expected DCX Systems IPO listing gain, Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "We expect DCX systems to list at 36-40 per cent premium at issue price. Company’s business model with visibility of cash flows and ability to mitigate operational and technology risk is strategically located in Special Aerospace Economic Zone with an advanced and modern manufacturing facility. Company is well-positioned to capitalize on industry tailwinds and it has track record of consistent financial performance along with experienced and qualified Promoters."
On DCX Systems IPO listing price, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "DCX system which was priced reasonably got a very an encouraging response from investors. Looking at the response we may see a very decent listing and the issue may list in range of ₹270 ₹300."
Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "DCX Systems Limited is among the leading Indian players in the manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses. We can expect the public issue to list in the range of ₹280 to ₹290 due to its strong subscription."
Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Much will depend on the market sentiments. In bulls case, DCX Systems share price may open above ₹300 levels whereas in bear case, we can expect DCX Systems IPO to list around ₹275 apiece levels."
What DCX IPO GMP signals
According to market observers, DCX Systems IPO GMP today is ₹88 that means grey market is expecting that DCX Systems share price may open around ₹295 ( ₹207 + ₹88), which is more than 40 per cent from its price band of ₹197 to ₹207 per equity share.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
