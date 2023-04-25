De Neers Tools SME IPO to open this week: 10 things to know

Founded in 1951, De Neers Tools Limited is engaged in manufacturing hand tools. The firm sells items including trolleys, tool kits, tool cabinets, spanners, wrenches, pliers, cutters, allen keys, hammers, socketry, and screwdrivers. Tata Steel, Indian Oil, Larsen & Toubro, Assam Petrochemicals, Lohia Corporation, Polycab Cables, Indian Railways, and other companies are among De Neers Tools' clientele. "De Neers" is the company's brand name, and it now has over 250 dealers across India. This week, the firm will begin its initial public offering (IPO), and the issue will go public. De Neers Tools IPO registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and its lead manager(s) is Khambatta Securities. Here are the 10 key takeaways of De Neers Tools SME IPO that market watchers can know about.

