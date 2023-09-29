Dee Development Engineers files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds via IPO; check details
The initial share sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹325 crore and an offer for sale of 79 lakh equity shares by a promoter Krishan Lalit Bansal, according to the piping solutions provider
Dee Development Engineers Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to mop up funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started