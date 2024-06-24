Dee Development Engineers IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Dee Development Engineers Limited ended on 21st June 2024, i.e. on Friday last week. After the Dee Development Engineers IPO subscription ends, applicants are eagerly waiting for the Dee Development Engineers IPO allotment date , which is most likely on 24th June 2024 i.e. today. The grey market has gone highly bullish on the mainboard IPO ahead of the share allocation. As per the stock market observers, Dee Development Engineers' IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹90, which is around 44 per cent higher than the upper band of Dee Development Engineers' IPO price. After finalization of share allotment, an applicant must stay within pillar to post. They can check Dee Development Engineers IPO allotment status online at the BSE or the registrar's official website. Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue.

Dee Development Engineers' IPO allotment status check

As mentioned above, a bidder can check Dee Development Engineers' IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website or Link Intime India Private Limited. For more convenience, bidders can log in at the direct BSE link—https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx—or at the direct Link Intime India Private Limited website—https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html.

Dee Development Engineers IPO allotment status BSE

1] Login at the direct BSE link — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Click on 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Select 'Dee Development Engineers Limite' in the space given in the issue name;

4] Enter application number or PAN details;

5] Click on 'I am not a robot'; and

6] Clich at the 'Search' button given below.

Your Dee Development Engineers IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

Dee Development Engineers IPO allotment status Link Intime

1] Login at the direct Link Intime — https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html;

2] Select 'Dee Developers Engineers Limited';

3] Enter PAN; and

4] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Dee Development Engineers IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

