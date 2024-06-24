Dee Development Engineers IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check allotment status online
Dee Development Engineers IPO allotment date is most likely today
Dee Development Engineers IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Dee Development Engineers Limited ended on 21st June 2024, i.e. on Friday last week. After the Dee Development Engineers IPO subscription ends, applicants are eagerly waiting for the Dee Development Engineers IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 24th June 2024 i.e. today. The grey market has gone highly bullish on the mainboard IPO ahead of the share allocation. As per the stock market observers, Dee Development Engineers' IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹90, which is around 44 per cent higher than the upper band of Dee Development Engineers' IPO price. After finalization of share allotment, an applicant must stay within pillar to post. They can check Dee Development Engineers IPO allotment status online at the BSE or the registrar's official website. Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started