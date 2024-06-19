DEE Development Engineers IPO booked 94% so far on Day 1; retail, NII fully subscribed. Check GMP, subscription status
DEE Development Engineers IPO had a successful first day of bidding, attracting strong interest from retail and non-institutional investors. Subscription status stood at 94% at 13:03 IST, with over subscription in RIIs and NIIS categories at 1.29 times and 1.29 times
DEE Development Engineers IPO kicked off the first day of bidding with a great deal of response from retail and non-institutional investors, and both portions were fully booked within a few hours of the opening. DEE Development IPO subscription status was 94% at 13:03 IST, as per BSE data.
