DEE Development Engineers IPO: Engineering firm raises ₹125 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue
According to the exchange filing, the engineering company allocated 61,62,777 equity shares to anchor investors at the allocation price of ₹203 per share.
DEE Development Engineers said on Tuesday that it has raised over ₹125 crore from anchor investors ahead of the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, June 19.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started