Dee Development Engineers IPO: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?
Dee Development Engineers IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the engineering company are available at a premium of ₹49 in the grey market today
Dee Development Engineers IPO: The initial public offering of Dee Development Engineers Limited opened today. The public issue will remain open for bidders until 21st June 2024, which means the Dee Development Engineers IPO subscription will remain open from Wednesday to Friday this week. The engineering company has fixed Dee Development Engineers IPO price band at ₹193 to ₹203 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The mainboard issue is a mix of fresh shares and Offers for Sale (OFS). Ahead of the subscription opening, Dee Development Engineers shares are available for trade in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Dee Development Engineers Ltd shares are available at a premium of ₹49 in the grey market today.
