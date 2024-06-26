DEE Development Engineers IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see strong debut of shares
DEE Development Engineers IPO GMP suggests that DEE Development Engineers IPO listing price would be around ₹297, say market observers
DEE Development Engineers IPO: The listing date for the initial public offering of DEE Development Engineers Limited has been fixed on 26th June 2024, i.e. today. According to the BSE notice, effective from Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the equity shares of DEE Development Engineers shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian exchanges in the 'B' group of securities list. This means shares of DEE Development Engineers Limited will become available for trade on BSE and NSE from 10:00 AM during Wednesday deals. According to stock market experts, DEE Development Engineers IPO received a strong response from the Indian primary market investors, and the secondary market mood was also upbeat. Hence, we can expect a strong debut for DEE Development Engineers shares. As per the market observers, DEE Development Engineers Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹94 in the grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started