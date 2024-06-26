DEE Development Engineers IPO: The listing date for the initial public offering of DEE Development Engineers Limited has been fixed on 26th June 2024, i.e. today. According to the BSE notice, effective from Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the equity shares of DEE Development Engineers shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian exchanges in the 'B' group of securities list. This means shares of DEE Development Engineers Limited will become available for trade on BSE and NSE from 10:00 AM during Wednesday deals. According to stock market experts, DEE Development Engineers IPO received a strong response from the Indian primary market investors, and the secondary market mood was also upbeat. Hence, we can expect a strong debut for DEE Development Engineers shares. As per the market observers, DEE Development Engineers Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹94 in the grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DEE Development Engineers IPO listing price prediction Speaking on DEE Development Engineers IPO listing, Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst at Stoxbox said, "After garnering an overwhelming subscription response, DEE Development Engineering Ltd. is all set to debut positively at the bourses. The company is set to list at a premium of around 47 percent." However, it's important to note that the company, like any other, is not without its risks. Potential challenges include [insert potential risks or challenges here]. The StoxBox expert said that the company is set to list at a premium of around 47%. The company has evolved as one of the key players in process piping solutions in India w.r.t. installed capacity, with a strong focus on automation and process excellence to drive operational efficiencies and offerings to its customers. The company is increasing its focus on high-margin products with additional contributions from modular skids and usage of high-grade materials, forging technology tie-ups with select global OEMs to derive consistent order flow to become a preferred partner for its clients for the next few years.

We asked about DEE Development Engineers' IPO listing price range; Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said, "DEE Development Engineers Limited provides specialized process piping solutions for oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals, and other process industries through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing. The issue is aggressively priced based on the FY24 earnings. We expect a listing at around ₹300 to 320 per share, resulting in a listing gain of around 50 percent." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DEE Development Engineers IPO GMP today According to market observers, the DEE Development Engineers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹94, which means the grey market expects that the DEE Development Engineers IPO listing price will be around ₹297 ( ₹203 + ₹94).

