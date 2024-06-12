Dee Development Engineers IPO: Price band set at ₹193-203 per share; check issue details, key dates, more
Dee Development Engineers IPO: The engineering company's Dee Development IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹193 to ₹203 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The subscription period will begin on Wednesday, June 19, and end on Friday, June 21. The allocation to anchor investors for the Dee Development Engineers IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 18.
