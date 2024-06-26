DEE Development Engineers shares list with strong premium of 67% at ₹339 apiece on NSE
DEE Development shares were listed at ₹339 apiece, a premium of 67% to the issue price of ₹203 per share.
DEE Development Engineers IPO Listing: DEE Development Engineers share price made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday as the stock was listed with a decent premium on the exchanges. On NSE, DEE Development shares were listed at ₹339 apiece, a premium of 67% to the issue price of ₹203 per share.
