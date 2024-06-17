Upcoming IPOs this week: Three mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) — DEE Development Engineers IPO , Stanley Lifestyles IPO , and Akme Fintrade India IPO — will hit the Indian primary market this week. Out of these three upcoming IPOs , DEE Development Engineers IPO will be the first to hit the Indian primary market this week. DEE Development Engineers IPO will open on 19th June 2024, Stanley Lifestyles IPO subscription will open on 21st June 2024, and bidding for Akme Fintrade India IPO will begin on 19th June 2024. This means Akme Fintrade India IPO and DEE Development Engineers IPO will open on Wednesday, whereas Stanley Lifestyles IPO will open on Friday. DEE Development Engineers IPO aims to raise ₹418.01 crore, Akme Fintrade India's IPO size is ₹132 crore, whereas Stanley Lifestyles' IPO aims to generate ₹537.02 crore. So, around ₹1087 crore will be at stake in the Indian primary market this week due to these three upcoming mainboard IPOs.

Here we list out full details regarding these upcoming IPOs:

DEE Development Engineers IPO details

As mentioned above, DEE Development Engineers IPO will be opening on 19th June 2024 and will end on 21st June 2024. The engineering company has fixed the DEE Development Engineers IPO price band at ₹193 to ₹203 per equity share. The price band is a range within which investors can bid for shares. The book build issue is a mix of fresh problems and offers for sale (OFS). the engineering company aims to raise ₹325 crore through the fresh issues and ₹93.01 crore is reserved for the OFS route. According to market observers, DEE Development Engineers IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹49.

Akme Fintrade India IPO details

Akme Fintrade India IPO details: Akme Fintrade India, also known as Aasaan Loans, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that provides [specific financial services]. The company's IPO, opening on 19th June 2024 and remaining open till 21st June 2024, is attracting attention in the grey market. The NBFC has set the Akme Fintrade India IPO price band at ₹114 to ₹120 per equity share. The book build issue is purely a fresh issue, with the company aiming to raise ₹132 crore through the issuance of fresh issues. Market observers report that shares of Akme Fintrade India Ltd are available at a premium of ₹34 in the grey market today, providing a context for potential investors.

Stanley Lifestyles IPO details

Stanley Lifestyles IPO opens for bidding on 21st June 2024 and will close on 25th June 2024. The luxury furniture designer company has fixed Stanley Lifestyles IPO price band at ₹351 to ₹369 per equity share. The book build issue is a mix of fresh problems and OFS. The company aims to raise ₹200 crore by issuing fresh shares, while ₹337.02 crore is reserved for the OFS route. As per the market observers, the furniture designer company shares are available for trade in the grey market. They said Stanley Lifestyles IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹111.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!