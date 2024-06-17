DEE Development Engineers to Stanley Lifestyles: ₹1087 crore at stake; GMP, other details of three upcoming IPOs
Upcoming IPOs: Three mainboard public issues opening this week are DEE Development Engineers IPO, Stanley Lifestyles IPO, and Akme Fintrade India IPO
Upcoming IPOs this week: Three mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) — DEE Development Engineers IPO, Stanley Lifestyles IPO, and Akme Fintrade India IPO — will hit the Indian primary market this week. Out of these three upcoming IPOs, DEE Development Engineers IPO will be the first to hit the Indian primary market this week. DEE Development Engineers IPO will open on 19th June 2024, Stanley Lifestyles IPO subscription will open on 21st June 2024, and bidding for Akme Fintrade India IPO will begin on 19th June 2024. This means Akme Fintrade India IPO and DEE Development Engineers IPO will open on Wednesday, whereas Stanley Lifestyles IPO will open on Friday. DEE Development Engineers IPO aims to raise ₹418.01 crore, Akme Fintrade India's IPO size is ₹132 crore, whereas Stanley Lifestyles' IPO aims to generate ₹537.02 crore. So, around ₹1087 crore will be at stake in the Indian primary market this week due to these three upcoming mainboard IPOs.
