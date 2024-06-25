DEE Development IPO allotment finalised; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status
DEE Development IPO: DEE Development Engineers IPO allotment process completed on June 24. The IPO received a positive response from investors with high subscription rates. The IPO listing date is set for June 26.
DEE Development Engineers IPO allotment date: The DEE Development Engineers IPO share allotment has been finalised. The allotment process began on Monday, June 24. The investors who applied for the issue can check DEE Development IPO allotment status in DEE Development IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The DEE Development Engineers IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 19, and closed on Friday, June 21. DEE Development Engineers IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 99.56 times.
