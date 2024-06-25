DEE Development Engineers IPO allotment date: The DEE Development Engineers IPO share allotment has been finalised. The allotment process began on Monday, June 24. The investors who applied for the issue can check DEE Development IPO allotment status in DEE Development IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The DEE Development Engineers IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 19, and closed on Friday, June 21. DEE Development Engineers IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 99.56 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial public offering of piping solutions provider overall positive response from investors. A staggering 201.91 subscriptions were made to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion, while there were 144 subscriptions to the non-institutional investors category. The subscription for the retail investor portion was received 23.42 times.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been assigned by utilising the basis of allocation. In addition, the number of shares allotted is displayed in the IPO allotment status. The application procedure for people who were not awarded shares will be initiated by the corporation. The shares will go into the demat accounts of the chosen receivers.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, June 25, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday.

DEE Development IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26.

If you have applied for the DEE Development Engineers IPO, you can do a DEE Development IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the DEE Development Engineers IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check DEE Development IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Go to https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to see the IPO registrar's website, Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO from the dropdown; the name will be assigned when the allocation is complete.

Step 3 Click on the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to see the current status.

Step 4 Choose ASBA or non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode that you chose in Step 2.

Step 6 Click submit after completing the captcha.

How to check DEE Development IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- DEE Development IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check DEE Development Engineers IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- DEE Development IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp\

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

DEE Development Engineers IPO GMP today DEE Development IPO GMP today is +91. This indicates DEE Development Engineers share price were trading at a premium of ₹91 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, DEE Development IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹294 apiece, which is 44.83% higher than the IPO price of ₹203.

Grey market activity for the past 15 sessions indicates that the IPO GMP is heading upward and that a robust listing is anticipated. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹95.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

