DEE Development IPO: Check day 3 subscription status, latest GMP, should you subscribe, other key details
DEE Development IPO price band has been set at ₹193 to ₹203 per share. The IPO lot size is 73 shares. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on Monday, June 24, and the IPO listing date is June 26.
DEE Development Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of specialized process piping solutions provider DEE Development Engineers Ltd has been receiving strong response from investors. Today is the last day of bidding for DEE Development IPO and the issue has been heavily oversubscribed so far.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started