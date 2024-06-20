DEE Development IPO subscribed over 4x on the second bidding day so far. Check GMP, subscription status. Apply or not?
DEE Development IPO garners positive response, with strong demand from NIIs and retail investors. Subscription status at 4.31 times. Bidding to close on June 21 with price band of ₹193-203 per share.
DEE Development IPO subscription status: The DEE Development Engineers IPO got off to a terrific start on Wednesday, June 19, with retail and non-institutional investor (NIIs) sections fully booked within a few hours of the issue's debut. The engineering company's initial public offering was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding. The positive trend appears to continue into its second bidding day today, with the issue seeing a lot of demand, with NIIs in the lead. DEE Development IPO subscription status is 4.31 times, at 11:39 IST, as per BSE data.
