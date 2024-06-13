DEE Development IPO to kick off for subscription on June 19; check out 10 key things to know from RHP before investing
Dee Development IPO: The issue's price band has been set in the range of ₹193 to ₹203 apiece. The subscription period will begin on Wednesday, June 19, and end on Friday, June 21. DEE Development plans to use IPO proceeds for working capital, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.
DEE Development IPO: Piping solutions provider DEE Development Engineers Ltd is all set to debut on Wednesday, June 19. The DEE Development IPO, with a price range of ₹193-203 per share, will close on June 21. The bidding for anchor investors will be open for one day on June 18. Bids can be placed for a minimum of 73 equity shares and multiples of 73 equity shares thereafter.
