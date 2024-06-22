DEE Piping IPO: Latest GMP as focus shifts to allotment. How to check the share allotment status online?
DEE Piping IPO: DEE Piping Systems' share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 24, 2024. Investors who are allotted shares can expect the credit of shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, June 25.
DEE Piping IPO: DEE Piping Systems' initial public offering (IPO) saw robust buying across segments. The IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 19, concluded on Friday, June 21, with an overall subscription of 103.03 times.
