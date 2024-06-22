DEE Piping IPO: DEE Piping Systems' share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 24, 2024. Investors who are allotted shares can expect the credit of shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, June 25.

DEE Piping IPO: DEE Piping Systems' initial public offering (IPO) saw robust buying across segments. The IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 19, concluded on Friday, June 21, with an overall subscription of 103.03 times.

DEE Piping Systems provides specialised process piping solutions to various industries, such as oil and gas, power, chemicals, etc., through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing. It has seven manufacturing facilities, three of which are located in Palwal (Haryana) and one each in Anjar (Gujarat), Barmer (Rajasthan), Numaligarh (Assam), and Bangkok (Thailand).

Moreover, it has one engineering facility in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), dedicated to designing products and developing engineering processes.

The company decided to raise funds through an IPO to meet its working capital requirements, prepay or repay certain outstanding borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

With a price band set at ₹193-203 per share and a lot size of 73 shares, the ₹418.01 crore worth IPO combined a fresh issue of 1.6 crore shares, aggregating ₹325 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 46 lakh shares, aggregating ₹93.01 crore.

DEE Development IPO GMP DEE Piping Systems IPO's latest GMP (grey market premium) is ₹88. Considering the price band of ₹203, the IPO's estimated listing price is ₹291, a premium of 43.35 per cent.

DEE Development IPO subscription status The DEE Piping Systems IPO was fully subscribed on Day 1, and at the end of Day 2, the overall subscription was over 9 times. However, the third and final day of bidding saw robust subscriptions.

DEE Piping Systems IPO was cumulatively subscribed 103.03 times. The issue received bids for 1,48,14,80,542 shares against 1,43,79,814 shares offered.

The retail category was subscribed 23.66 times, receiving bids for 17,01,16,134 shares against 71,89,907 offered. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) bought shares 206.54 times, placing bids for 84,85,63,972 shares against 41,08,518 offered and the non-institutional investors (NII) segment saw a subscription of 149.38 times, receiving bids for 46,03,08,581 shares against 30,81,389 offered.

How to check DEE Piping Systems IPO allotment status? DEE Piping Systems IPO's share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 24, 2024. Investors who are allotted shares can expect the credit of shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, June 25. Those who are not allotted shares may get a refund on Tuesday.

Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for DEE Piping Systems IPO. The allotment status is available online on the registrar's website. Investors need their PAN details or the IPO allocation number to check the status online.

How to check DEE Piping Systems IPO allotment status on the registrar's website? To check the status of the share allotment on the registrar's website, follow the following steps:

1. Visit the website https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

2. Select the company's name through the dropdown menu

3. Enter your PAN Card number or application number

4. Hit the "submit" button

How to check DEE Piping Systems IPO allotment status on BSE? 1. Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select 'Equity' in the issue type

3. Write Application Number or PAN Number, whichever you have

4. Click on 'I'm not a robot'

5. Click on the 'Search' button.

DEE Piping Systems IPO listing date Shares of DEE Piping Systems are expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

