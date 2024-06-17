DEE Piping Systems IPO: Price band, latest GMP, lot size among 10 key things to know before issue opens
DEE Piping Systems IPO price band has been fixed at ₹193 to ₹203 per share. The company is offering a discount of ₹19 per share to its employees.
DEE Piping Systems IPO: Piping solutions provider DEE Development Engineers Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) worth over ₹418 crore this week. DEE Piping Systems IPO will hit the street on June 19.
