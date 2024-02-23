Deem Roll Tech IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, steps to check Deem Roll IPO allotment status
Deem Roll Tech IPO share allotment finalised on February 23. Refund process for unallotted applicants to start Monday. Listing on NSE SME on February 27.
Deem Roll Tech IPO allotment date: Deem Roll Tech IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, February 23). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Deem Roll Tech IPO allotment status on the Deem Roll Tech IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
