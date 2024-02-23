Deem Roll Tech IPO allotment date: Deem Roll Tech IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, February 23). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Deem Roll Tech IPO allotment status on the Deem Roll Tech IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Monday, February 26, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will also commence on Monday as soon as the allotment is finalised today.

Deem Roll Tech IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, February 27 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Deem Roll Tech IPO, you can do a Deem Roll Tech IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can do an online Deem Roll Tech IPO allotment status check to find out the status of your application for the Deem Roll Tech IPO - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Deem Roll IPO allotment link

Step 2 Select "Deem Roll Tech IPO" in company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your Deem Roll Tech IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Deem Roll Tech IPO subscription status Deem Roll Tech IPO subscription status is 256.55 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 180.50 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 311.95 times, according to data available on the chittorgarh.com

The company has received bids for 55,26,08,000 shares against 21,54,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Deem Roll Tech IPO subscription status is 2.29 times, on day 1, and the issue has been booked 8.02 times on day 2.

Deem Roll Tech IPO details Deem Roll Tech IPO, which is worth ₹29.26 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 22,68,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The company, via an advertisement on Financial Express (FE), notified its investors that it has undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 2,32,000 equity shares at an issue price of ₹129 apiece, aggregating to 299.28 lakhs (pre-IPO placement). The size of the fresh issue is up to ₹3,225 lakhs, which is reduced by ₹299.28 lakhs pursuant to the pre-IPO placement, and the revised size of the fresh issue is ₹29.26 crore.

The company plans to use the funds raised via fresh issue to pay for working capital needs, general corporate purposes, and capital expenditures for the development of its current manufacturing site in Mehsana, Gujarat, India.

The registrar of the Deem Roll Tech IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, while the book running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd. Ss Corporate Securities is the market maker for the Deem Roll Tech IPO.

Deem Roll Tech IPO GMP today Deem Roll Tech IPO GMP or grey market premium is +61. This indicates Deem Roll Tech share price were trading at a premium of ₹61 in the grey market, according to www.investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Deem Roll Tech share price is ₹190 apiece, which is 47.29% higher than the IPO price of ₹129.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

