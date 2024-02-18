Deem Roll Tech IPO: Here's price band, date, size and other key things to know
The price band of the Deem Roll Tech IPO has been set at ₹129 per share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.
Steel and alloy rolls manufacturer Deem Roll Tech is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) in the upcoming week. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO will open for subscription on February 20, 2024 and closes on February 22, 2024.
