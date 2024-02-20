Deem Roll Tech IPO: Issue fully booked on day 1 led by retail investors; check GMP, key dates, more
Deem Roll Tech IPO open on Feb 20, closes on Feb 22 with price band ₹129/share. Company produces premium steel rolls for domestic and international markets. GMP at +34, likely listing price ₹163 apiece.
Deem Roll Tech IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, February 20, and will close on Thursday, February 22. Deem Roll Tech IPO price band has been set at ₹129 apiece. Deem Roll Tech IPO lot size consists of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof.
