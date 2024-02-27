Deem Roll Tech Ltd share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 55% premium at ₹200 apiece on NSE SME
Deem Roll Tech Ltd made a strong debut on NSE SME, opening at ₹200, 55% higher than the issue price. The IPO saw robust demand from retail investors and had a GMP of +82, indicating a potential listing price of ₹211.
Deem Roll Tech Ltd share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Deem Roll share price opened at ₹200, which is 55% higher than the issue price of ₹129. However, Deem Roll share price slipped into red following a positive opening.
