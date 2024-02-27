 Deem Roll Tech Ltd share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 55% premium at ₹200 apiece on NSE SME | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Deem Roll Tech Ltd share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 55% premium at 200 apiece on NSE SME
Deem Roll Tech Ltd share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 55% premium at ₹200 apiece on NSE SME

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

Deem Roll Tech Ltd made a strong debut on NSE SME, opening at ₹200, 55% higher than the issue price. The IPO saw robust demand from retail investors and had a GMP of +82, indicating a potential listing price of ₹211.

Deem Roll shares list on NSE SME today. (https://www.deemrolls.com/)Premium
Deem Roll shares list on NSE SME today. (https://www.deemrolls.com/)

Deem Roll Tech Ltd share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Deem Roll share price opened at 200, which is 55% higher than the issue price of 129. However, Deem Roll share price slipped into red following a positive opening. 

Deem Roll Tech IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, February 20, and closed on Thursday, February 22.

Deem Roll Tech IPO price band was set at 129 apiece. Deem Roll Tech IPO lot size consisted of 1,000 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

Also Read: Deem Roll Tech IPO allotment finalised today; latest GMP, steps to check Deem Roll IPO allotment status

Supported by a first-generation businessman and a technocrat, Deem Roll Tech produces premium steel and alloy rolls in India. The company's rolls are used both domestically and internationally in the rolling mill sectors for steel and iron.

As per the company's prospectus, its listed peer is Tayo Rolls Limited ( with a P/E (with bonus) of (- 28.43)).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Deem Roll Tech Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 68.88% and revenue rose by 13.42%.

Also Read: Deem Roll Tech IPO: Here's price band, date, size and other key things to know

Deem Roll Tech IPO details

Deem Roll Tech IPO, which is worth 29.26 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 22,68,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The company, via an advertisement on Financial Express (FE), notified its investors that it has undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 2,32,000 equity shares at an issue price of 129 apiece, aggregating to 299.28 lakhs (pre-IPO placement). The size of the fresh issue is up to 3,225 lakhs, which is reduced by 299.28 lakhs pursuant to the pre-IPO placement, and the revised size of the fresh issue is 29.26 crore.

The company plans to use the funds raised via fresh issue to pay for working capital needs, general corporate purposes, and capital expenditures for the development of its current manufacturing site in Mehsana, Gujarat, India.

The registrar of the Deem Roll Tech IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, while the book running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd. Ss Corporate Securities is the market maker for the Deem Roll Tech IPO.

Also Read: Deem Roll Tech IPO continues to see robust demand from retail investors on day 3; GMP rises

Deem Roll Tech IPO GMP today

Deem Roll Tech IPO GMP or grey market premium is +82. This indicates Deem Roll Tech share price were trading at a premium of 82 in the grey market, according to www.investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Deem Roll Tech share price is 211 apiece, which is 63.57% higher than the IPO price of 129.

Based on last 12 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is 25, while the highest GMP is 88, according to investorgain.com analysts. 

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: IPOs next week: Six new issues and five new listings to keep primary market busy

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 

 

Published: 27 Feb 2024, 10:06 AM IST
