Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment status check online by PAN number on BSE, NSE, Bigshare; GMP today after 42x subscription

Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment: After the end of bidding on Thursday, focus has shifted to the Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. In three days of bidding, the public issue received a decent response from the primary market investors. According to the Deepa Jewellers IPO subscription status, the book-building issue got subscribed to more than 42 times. The grey market is also bullish on the public issue, and signalling around 10% listing gain for the lucky allottees.
According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market today, up around 10% from the upper price band of ₹177 per equity share. This means Deepa Jewellers' IPO GMP today is ₹18, signalling a probability of around 10% listing gain for lucky allottees.
In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, it is mandatory for a public issue to list on the Indian vourses within three trading days after the end of bidding. As Deepa Jewellers' IPO subscription ended on 3 September, the most likely Deepa Jewellers IPO listing date is 8 September 2026. Hence, the most likely Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment date is 4 September 2026, i.e. today.
A bidder can check their Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE, NSE, or at the official website of the registrar, Bigshare Services Private Limited.
The official website of BSE is bserindia.com, the official website of the NSE is nseindia.com, and the official website of Bigshare Services is bigshareonline.com. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check, at the direct NSE link — nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids, and the direct Bigshare link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html, and check Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment status online.
Those who have applied for the public issue can check their application status online by using their PAN details. Here's step-by-step guide for that:
1] Log in at the direct Bigshare link — bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;
2] Select PAN Number in the selection type;
3] Enter CAPTCHA, and
4] Click on the ‘Search’ option.
Your Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.
1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;
2] Select ‘Equity’ in the ‘Issue Type’ section;
3] Enter Application Number or PAN Number, whichever you want;
4] Enter CAPTCHA, and
5] Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Your Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.
1] Log in at the direct NSE link — nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids;
2] Select Symbol assigned to the public issue;
3] Enter PAN Number or Application Number;
4] Enter CAPTCHA, and
5] Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Your Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.