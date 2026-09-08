Deepa Jewellers IPO listing today: GMP at ₹25.5; Share price prediction ahead of NSE, BSE debut

Deepa Jewellers IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, 8 September) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, 4 September. According to details on the BSE website, Deepa Jewellers share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Tuesday's trades. Deepa Jewellers share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

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Members of the Exchange are notified that starting Tuesday, 8 September 2026, the equity shares of Deepa Jewellers Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities, as per the BSE notice.

Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP today Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +25.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Deepa Jewellers share price was indicated at ₹202.5 apiece, which is 14.41% higher than the IPO price of ₹177.

According to grey market trends observed over the past 13 sessions, the current GMP of ₹25.5 suggests a pessimistic outlook. Over this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹0.00 and ₹55, according to experts.

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Deepa Jewellers IPO listing prediction Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt Ltd, said Deepa Jewellers has established itself as an organised B2B jewellery supplier, specialising in vaddanam (gold waist belts) and CNC machine-cut bangles. The company serves 373 customers, including prominent retail chains such as Joyalukkas, Kalyan Jewellers and Lalithaa.

According to Ojha, the company has delivered strong financial growth, with revenue, EBITDA and PAT recording CAGRs of 37%, 102.3% and 107.5%, respectively, between FY24 and FY26. Its asset-light, machine-led outsourced manufacturing model allows it to operate with only 41 karigars, while inventory holding stood at just 18 days in FY26. Profitability has also remained robust, with FY26 ROE and ROCE at 56.5% and 52.1%, respectively.

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Ojha said the Indian gold jewellery retail market is expected to grow at 12–14% CAGR through FY30, offering a favourable structural backdrop for the company. The upcoming 6,696 sq. ft. in-house manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, expected to become operational in H1 FY27, could reduce dependence on external craftsmen, strengthen manufacturing capabilities and support scalability.

He added that product diversification and expansion into higher-margin jewellery segments could further improve the company's growth and margin profile. The company also hedges around 80–85% of its inventory, offering protection against gold-price volatility.

At the upper price band, the IPO is valued at 16.2x FY26 P/E, which Ojha considers reasonable given the company's growth and profitability profile.

Investment strategy: Ojha said allotted investors may consider booking partial gains on listing and retaining the remaining shares for the long term. Investors should monitor execution, margin trends and the performance of the new Hyderabad facility over the next two to three quarters before considering further accumulation.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.