Deepa Jewellers IPO: Price band set at ₹168- ₹177 per share; check key dates, issue details

Deepa Jewellers IPO price band: The Deepa Jewellers Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹168 to ₹177 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Deepa Jewellers IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, 1 September and will close on Thursday, 3 September. The allocation to anchor investors for the Deepa Jewellers IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, 31 August.

Advertisement

The Deepa Jewellers IPO lot size is 84 equity shares and in multiples of 84 equity shares thereafter.

Deepa Jewellers IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Deepa Jewellers IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, 4 September and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, 7 September, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Deepa Jewellers share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, 8 September.

Advertisement

Deepa Jewellers IPO details Deepa Jewellers, a B2B designer and supplier of hallmarked gold jewellery in southern India, plans to raise ₹250 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares as part of its IPO.

The public issue will also include an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.18 crore equity shares by promoter Ashish Agarwal and his wife, Seema Agarwal. The proceeds from the OFS will go directly to the selling shareholders.

The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in December 2025 and received the regulator's approval in May 2026.

Deepa Jewellers intends to deploy ₹215 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards its long-term working capital requirements. The funds will primarily be used to procure, maintain and expand its jewellery inventory.

Advertisement

The remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Emkay Global Financial Services and Valmiki Leela Capital are the merchant bankers managing the Deepa Jewellers IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Company Details Deepa Jewellers operates in the retail and wholesale trade of gold and diamond jewellery, offering a diverse portfolio of traditional and contemporary designs. Its product range includes rings, necklaces, earrings, bangles and customised jewellery, catering to varied consumer preferences.

The company has an organised B2B jewellery business spanning Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Deepa Jewellers focuses on designing and sourcing jewellery, with manufacturing outsourced before the products are supplied to retail chains and independent jewellery stores.

Advertisement

The company has reported strong financial growth in recent years. Profit for FY26 surged 158.2% year-on-year to ₹104.8 crore, compared with ₹40.58 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, revenue rose 37.9% to ₹1,926.7 crore in FY26 from ₹1,397 crore in the previous financial year, reflecting robust growth in its business operations.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.