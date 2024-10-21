Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other key details. Should you subscribe?

  • Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO: Deepak Builders and Engineers India launches its IPO today, priced at 192 to 203. The company aims to raise funds from various investors, having already secured 78.01 crore from institutional backers. The subscription period is from October 21 to 23.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published21 Oct 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO: The Punjab-based construction company, Deepak Builders and Engineers India, is gearing up for its initial public offering debut on the stock market today. Deepak Builders and Engineers India secured 78.01 crore from five institutional investors through an anchor book on October 18.

The largest investor, Neomile Growth Fund, purchased 14.77 lakh shares amounting to 30 crore, while Citadel Capital Fund acquired 9.85 lakh shares worth 20 crore. Saint Capital Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, and Elite Capital Fund collectively invested 28 crore in exchange for 13.8 lakh shares.

The IPO price band for Deepak Builders and Engineers India has been set at 192 to 203 per equity share with a face value of 10 each. The subscription period for Deepak Builders and Engineers India IPO is scheduled from Monday, October 21, to Wednesday, October 23.

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Deepak Builders and Engineers India Limited was established in September 2017 and focuses on the construction of administrative, institutional, and industrial buildings, along with hospitals, stadiums, residential complexes, and various other construction ventures. The company has effectively overseen comprehensive turnkey projects involving architectural, structural, civil, MEP, firefighting systems, public health services, IT systems, operation theaters, medical gas pipelines, and landscaping.

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Subscription Status

The initial public offer of Deepak Builders IPO has been subscribed 31% on the first day of subscription today, at 10:24 IST, as per BSE data.

The initial share sale received bid for 28,08,018 shares against 89,67,061 shares on offer, according to BSE.

The portion for retail investors received 51% subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 26%. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part is booked 58%. The employee portion is yet to be booked.

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Review

Swastika Investmart Ltd

The brokerage states that the issue is fairly valued. The company is an expanding engineering and construction firm located in northern India. There has been continual growth in both revenue and profitability. Risk factors include geographical concentration, intense competition, and dependence on the government. In terms of investment advice, it is suitable for long-term investors interested in gaining exposure to the Indian construction sector, provided that thorough due diligence is conducted.

 

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO details

The engineering and construction firm intends to issue 1.07 crore new equity shares, along with an extra 21.1 lakh shares offered through offer-for-sale (OFS). The offer-for-sale will involve involvement from Deepak Kumar Singal and his partner, who are the promoters of the company and presently own nearly 100% stake in the company.

Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO's book-running lead manager is Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd and the registrar for the issue is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO GMP today

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO GMP today is +60. This indicates Deepak Builders and Engineers share price was trading at a premium of 60 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Deepak Builders and Engineers share price is indicated at 263 apiece, which is 29.56% higher than the IPO price of 203.

According to grey market activities in the last 7 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a strong listing. As per investorgain experts, the GMP ranges from 11 to 60, with 11 being the lowest and 60 being the highest.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

 

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 09:03 AM IST
