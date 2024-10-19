Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Deepak Builders and Engineers Limited will hit the Indian primary market on 21st October 2024 and remain open until 23 October 2024. This means Deepak Builders and Engineers' IPO date will be from 21-23 October 2024. The company has fixed Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO price at ₹192 to ₹203 per equity share. The book build issue is a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS). The company aims to raise ₹260.04 crore from this book build issue, out of which ₹217.21 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The rest, ₹42.83 crore, is reserved for the OFS route. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, before the Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO opening date, company shares are available in the grey market at a robust premium. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹52 in the grey market today.

Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO details 1] Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 52 in the grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO date: The public issue will remain open from Monday to Wednesday next week.

3] Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹192 to ₹203 per equity share.

4] Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹260.04 crore from this book-build issue, which will mix fresh shares and OFS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 73 company shares.

6] Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is Thursday, October 24th, 2024.

7] Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed official registrar of the book build issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8] Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO lead manager: Fedex Securities has been appointed lead manager of the public offer.

9] Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the public issue is expected to hit Dalal Street on 28th October 2024.