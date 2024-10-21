Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the ₹260 crore issue

Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: The IPO opened on October 21, 2023, with a price band of 192-203, and a strong grey market premium suggests a potential listing at 263.

Nishant Kumar
Published21 Oct 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>260 crore issue Photo: iStock
Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the ₹260 crore issue Photo: iStock(iStock)

Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Deepak Builders & Engineers India opened for subscription on Monday, October 21, and will remain so till Wednesday, October 23.

The 260.04 crore book-built issue, which has a price band fixed at 192 to 203 per share, is witnessing a decent response. By 10:30 am on the first day of subscription, the issue had seen an overall subscription of about 0.36 times, with the retail portion booked 0.60 times and the segment reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 0.29 times.

Also Read | IPO News Today Live Updates : Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other key details. Should you subscribe?

After subscription, the company is expected to finalise share allotment on Thursday, October 24, and successful bidders may expect shares into their demat accounts on Friday, October 25. The stock may debut on the BSE and NSE on Monday, October 28.

The last grey market premium (GMP) of Deepak Builders & Engineers indicates the stock could list at a premium. According to market sources, the last GMP of the stock was 60 and considering the upper price band of the issue of 203, the estimated listing price of the stock is 263, a premium of 29.56 per cent.

Also Read | Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO opens on Monday. GMP, review other details

The company has outlined several key risks in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). Here are 10 major risks that investors should consider before subscribing to the issue:

Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: Key risks

1. The company's revenue is majorly concentrated from projects undertaken or awarded by government, semi-government and government-controlled entities.

"Any adverse changes in government policies may lead to our contracts being foreclosed, terminated, restructured or renegotiated, which may have a material effect on our business and results of operations," said the company.

2. The company's portfolio is concentrated on certain large-scale projects. Any delay or impediment to such projects may adversely impact its financial position. Besides, its project portfolio has historically been concentrated in Punjab, India. Any changes affecting the policies, laws and regulations or the political and economic environment in the region may adversely impact its business, financial condition and results of operations.

3. The company said its ongoing projects are exposed to various implementation risks and uncertainties and may be delayed, modified or cancelled for reasons beyond our control, which may adversely affect its business, financial condition and operation.

4. According to RHP, the company has seen sustained negative cash flows from operating activities in the past, and it may experience earnings declines, operating losses or negative cash flows from operating activities in the future

5. The company earns a significant portion of its revenues from a limited number of clients. The loss of any significant clients may hurt its business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects.

6. The company operates in the highly competitive construction industry, which has low entry barriers. Failure to compete successfully may adversely affect the company's business, financial condition, and operations.

7. The company's business is working capital intensive, involving relatively long implementation periods. Insufficient cash flows for debt payments or fund working capital requirements may adversely impact its operations.

8. Promoters Deepak Singal and Sunita Singal have pledged some of their shares, which may be enforced in the event of the company's default.

9. The company is subject to risks arising from interest rate fluctuations, which could reduce the profitability of its projects and adversely affect its business, financial condition and operations.

10. The company said there may have been instances of non-compliance with certain corporate actions it took in the past. Consequently, it may be subject to regulatory actions and penalties.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPODeepak Builders & Engineers IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the ₹260 crore issue

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

552.40
11:49 AM | 21 OCT 2024
3.7 (0.67%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

247.05
11:49 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.95 (-0.38%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

129.80
11:47 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.6 (-1.96%)

Tata Steel share price

155.10
11:49 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.2 (-0.13%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tech Mahindra share price

1,699.55
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
11.55 (0.68%)

JM Financial share price

159.25
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
0.55 (0.35%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,859.75
11:39 AM | 21 OCT 2024
2.55 (0.14%)

National Aluminium Company share price

229.25
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.75 (-1.19%)
More from 52 Week High

Tata Consumer share price

1,005.45
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-89.2 (-8.15%)

Jindal Saw share price

340.05
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-25.3 (-6.92%)

Aether Industries share price

869.70
11:39 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-55.9 (-6.04%)

Jindal Stainless share price

699.50
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
-43.3 (-5.83%)
More from Top Losers

Tejas Networks share price

1,303.90
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
114.25 (9.6%)

Tata Investment Corporation share price

7,226.50
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
411.9 (6.04%)

CRISIL share price

4,970.25
11:40 AM | 21 OCT 2024
264.75 (5.63%)

Indigo Paints share price

1,643.40
11:39 AM | 21 OCT 2024
78.1 (4.99%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,425.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,431.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,583.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,435.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.