Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO share allotment likely today; GMP, how to check status in 4 steps

Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Deepak Builders & Engineers was a success. The ₹260 crore book-built issue, which opened for subscription on Monday, October 21, and concluded on Wednesday, October 23, was oversubscribed by more than 41 times.

As Mint reported earlier, the issue saw an overall subscription of 41.54 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was booked 39.79 times, the QIB segment was booked 13.91 times, and the portion reserved for NIIs was booked the highest at 82.47 times.

The company is expected to finalise the share allotment today, Thursday, October 24. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Friday, October 25, while those who do not receive an allotment will likely receive refunds on the same day. The stock may debut on the BSE and NSE on Monday, October 28.

How to check Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and the NSE.

KFin Technologies Limited was the official registrar of the book build issue.

How to check Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct weblink

Step 2: Select 'Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO' from the "Select IPO" dropdown

Step 3: Select either 'Application No., Demat Account or PAN' and fill in the details

Step 4: Enter Captcha and click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO allotment status on BSE? To check Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO allotment status online on the BSE website, one needs to log in at the direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Log in to the BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the issue type option;

Step 3: Select 'Deepak Builders & Engineers;

Step 4: Fill the application number or PAN card details in the given space;

Step 5: Click on 'I'm not a robot' and

Step 6: Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

How to check Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Go to the official website of NSE using the following link: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: To register, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: After you are redirected to the next page, verify the status of your IPO allocation.

Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO GMP today According to market sources, the last grey market premium (GMP) of the stock was ₹51. Considering the upper price band of the issue of ₹203, the estimated listing price of the stock is ₹254, a premium of 25.12 per cent.

