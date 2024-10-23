Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO subscribed 41 times on day 3 of issue, NII portion booked highest; Latest GMP here

  • Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO subscribed 41 times on day 3 of issue

Nikita Prasad
Published23 Oct 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO was subscribed over 41 times on the third and last day of issue
Deepak Builders and Engineers IPO was subscribed over 41 times on the third and last day of issue

Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of construction major Deepak Builders & Engineers India Limited was subscribed over 41 times by investors on the third and last day of the issue window. The mainboard IPO opened for subscription for all groups of bidders on Monday, October 21, 2024, and closed today, i.e., Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPODeepak Builders & Engineers IPO subscribed 41 times on day 3 of issue, NII portion booked highest; Latest GMP here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

148.80
03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-1.65 (-1.1%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

153.00
03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-2.35 (-1.51%)

Bandhan Bank share price

182.25
03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
8.35 (4.8%)

Tata Power share price

437.45
03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
1.45 (0.33%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions share price

351.25
03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
37.85 (12.08%)

Coforge share price

7,545.45
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
749.85 (11.03%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,265.15
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
94.8 (8.1%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,683.00
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
251.15 (3.9%)
More from 52 Week High

Rajesh Exports share price

242.80
03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-20.3 (-7.72%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,392.50
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-321.45 (-6.82%)

ABB India share price

7,710.00
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-464.45 (-5.68%)

Siemens share price

6,872.25
03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-363.5 (-5.02%)
More from Top Losers

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,192.65
03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
99.05 (9.06%)

Godfrey Phillips India share price

6,842.00
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
565.3 (9.01%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

948.20
03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
74.15 (8.48%)

BLS International Services share price

380.00
03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
29.6 (8.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,645.00-20.00
    Chennai
    79,651.00-20.00
    Delhi
    79,803.00-20.00
    Kolkata
    79,655.00-20.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.