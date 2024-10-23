Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO subscribed 41 times on day 3 of issue, NII portion booked highest; Latest GMP here

Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of construction major Deepak Builders & Engineers India Limited was subscribed over 41 times by investors on the third and last day of the issue window. The mainboard IPO opened for subscription for all groups of bidders on Monday, October 21, 2024, and closed today, i.e., Wednesday, October 23, 2024.
