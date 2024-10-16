Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO to open for subscription on October 21; sets price band at ₹192-203 apiece

  • Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO: Deepak Builders & Engineers Limited announces an IPO price band of 192 to 203. The subscription period runs from October 21 to October 23, and anchor investor allocations occur on October 18.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published16 Oct 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO price band: The Deepak Builders & Engineers Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 192 to 203 per equity share of the face value of 10. The Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, October 21, and will close on Wednesday, October 23. The allocation to anchor investors for the Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 18.

The floor price is 19.2 times the face value of the equity share and the cap price is 20.3 times the face value of the equity shares. The price/earnings ratio basic and diluted EPS for fiscal 2024 at the floor price is 11.40 times and at the cap price is 12.05 times . The Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO lot size is 73 equity shares and in multiples of 73 equity shares thereafter.

Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, October 24, and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, October 25, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Deepak Builders & Engineers share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, October 28.

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Limited was founded in September 2017 and specialises in constructing administrative, institutional, and industrial buildings, as well as hospitals, stadiums, residential complexes, and other construction projects. The company has successfully managed all-inclusive turnkey projects encompassing architectural, structural, civil, MEP, firefighting systems, public health services, IT systems, operation theaters, medical gas pipelines, and landscaping. 

Their operations are categorised into three main divisions: Construction Projects business, Infrastructure Projects business, and Sale of products. The company has completed construction and infrastructure projects in four states of India - Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand - and two Union Territories - Chandigarh and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The promoters of the company are Deepak Kumar Singal and Sunita Singal.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are IRCON International Ltd (with a P/E of 24.67), Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (with a P/E of 19.25), PSP Projects Ltd (with a P/E of 19.16), and ITD Cementation Ltd (with a P/E of 37.04).

Between March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024, there was a 19% increase in revenue for Deepak Builders & Engineers India Limited, and the profit after tax (PAT) saw a significant rise of 182%.

(more to come)  

