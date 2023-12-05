Deepak Chemtex IPO allotment status: Deepak Chemtex IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Deepak Chemtex IPO allotment status on the Deepak Chemtex IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The tentative Deepak Chemtex IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, December 11 on BSE SME. But it seems that the company has switched to T+3 norms; the above date will mostly get preponed.

If you have applied for the Deepak Chemtex IPO, you can check your Deepak Chemtex IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Also Read: Accent Microcell IPO opens on December 8, price band set at ₹133-140 per share

You can check the Deepak Chemtex IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2

Select "Deepak Chemtex IPO" in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your Deepak Chemtex IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Also Read: Deepak Chemtex IPO: GMP, issue details,10 things to Know about this SME IPO

How to check Deepak Chemtex IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1:

Visit the BSE link directly at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2:

Choose Deepak Chemtex IPO

Step 3:

Enter the application number for the Deepak Chemtex IPO or your PAN details.

Step 4:

Select the "I'm not a robot" button

Step 5:

After that, click "Submit."

Also Read: Deepak Chemtex IPO: Issue subscribed more than 16 times at the end of Day 1: GMP, Issue details and 10 things to know

Deepak Chemtex IPO GMP today

Deepak Chemtex IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +65, similar to the last four sessions. This indicates Deepak Chemtex share price were trading at a premium of ₹65 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Deepak Chemtex share price is ₹145 apiece, which is 81.25% higher than the IPO price of ₹80.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Deepak Chemtex IPO: Issue subscribed more than 403 times on the last day: GMP, Issue details and 10 thing to know

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.