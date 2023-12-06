Deepak Chemtex share price opens at 90% premium on BSE SME exchange. Touches upper circuit after listing
Deepak Chemtex share price made its debut on BSE at ₹152 per share levels
Deepak Chemtex IPO listing: Shares of Deepak Chemtex Limited listed on BSE at ₹152 per shrae levels, delivering 90 per cent listing gain to the allottees against the Deepak Chemtex IPO price band of ₹76 to ₹80 per equity share. However, the BSE SME stock didn't end after strong debut and went on to hit upper circuit after climbing to intraday high of ₹159.60 within few minutes of stock listing.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started