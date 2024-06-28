Deepak Parekh-backed Nephro Care India IPO fully booked within hours of opening. Check GMP, subscription status, more.
Nephro Care India IPO started subscription today and will close on July 2. Company founded in 2014 with focus on kidney patient care. IPO consists of 4,584,000 equity shares. Funds to establish a multispecialty hospital and for general corporate purposes.
Nephro Care India IPO: The initial public offering of Nephro Care India Ltd has began subscription today (Friday, June 28), and will close on Tuesday, July 2. The company raised about ₹11.15 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, June 27, as per chittorgarh.com. Nephro Care India IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹85 to ₹90 per share. The consists of a lot size of 1,600 shares.
