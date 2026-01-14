Defrail Technologies IPO allotment today. Check steps to track status; GMP signals 11% listing pop

Defrail Technologies IPO allotment: Following the closure of Defrail Technologies' initial public offering (IPO), investors are now looking ahead to the allotment status. Defrail Technologies IPO allotment date is fixed as Wednesday, January 14.

The public offer witnessed a bumper 105.54 times demand for its IPO. The QIB segment was booked 71.09 times, the NII portion was subscribed 160.95 times, and the retail portion received 101.28 times bids.

Investors can check Defrail Technologies' IPO allotment online by visiting the website of the exchange, which is BSE, in this case or the registrar, Maashitla Securities.

How to check Defrail Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE 1. Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as 'equity'

3. From the issue name dropdown, pick Defrail Technologies

4. Enter application number or PAN number

5. Select I am not a robot

6. Hit search

How to check Defrail Technologies IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities 1. Head to their allotment page using this link: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

2. Select Defrail Technologies from the company dropdown

3. Select PAN/Application Number/Demat/

4. Enter details pertaining to the option selected

5. Hit Submit

Defrail Technologies IPO GMP Defrail Technologies IPO latest grey market premium stands at ₹8. Based on the upper price band of ₹74, the estimated listing price could be around ₹82, indicating an expected listing gain of 10.81%.

Defrail Technologies IPO Details Defrail Technologies IPO is a book-built issue aggregating to ₹13.77 crore and comprises entirely a fresh issue of 0.19 crore equity shares.

The issue was priced at ₹70 to ₹74 per share. Investors can apply for the offer in lots of 1,600 shares. Retail investors needed to invest at least ₹2,36,800 (3,200 shares) to subscribe to the offer.

The IPO opened for subscription on January 9, 2026, and closed on January 13, 2026. Meanwhile, Defrail Technologies IPO's tentative listing on BSE SME is January 16.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the share sale for purchase of equipment and machinery, installation of solar panels and other general corporate purposes.

NEXGEN Financial Solutions is the book-running lead manager to the issue.