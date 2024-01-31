delaPlex IPO allotment date: delaPlex IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, January 31). The investors who applied for the issue can check the delaPlex IPO allotment status on the delaPlex IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Thursday, February 1, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will commence as soon as the allotment is finalised today.

delaPlex IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, February 2 on NSE SME. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have applied for the delaPlex IPO, you can do a delaPlex IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can do an online delaPlex IPO allotment status check to find out the status of your application for the delaPlex IPO - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- delaPlex IPO allotment link {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 Select "delaPlex IPO" in company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your delaPlex IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

delaPlex IPO subscription status delaPlex IPO subscription status is 177.80 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 159.91 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 335.23 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com. Qualified Institutions Buyers (QIBs) portion has been booked 90.91 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

delaPlex IPO subscription status is 3.13 times on day 1, and the offer was subscribed 29.93 times on day 2.

delaPlex IPO GMP today delaPlex IPO GMP or grey market premium is +125, similar to the previous session. This indicates delaPlex share price were trading at a premium of ₹125 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of delaPlex share price was indicated at ₹317 apiece, which is 65.1% higher than the IPO price of ₹192.

Based on last 14 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹125, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

