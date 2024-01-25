delaPlex IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, issue details, key dates, more
delaPlex IPO rescheduled to open on January 25 and close on January 30. Price band set at ₹186-192 per share, with lot size of 800 shares.
delaPlex IPO has been reschedule to open for subscription on Thursday, January 25, and close on Tuesday, January 30. delaPlex IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹186 to ₹192 per equity share. delaPlex IPO lot size consists of 800 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof. The floor price is 18.6 times of the face value and cap price is 19.2 times of the face value of the equity shares.
