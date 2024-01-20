delaPlex IPO price band set at ₹186-192 per share; check GMP, issue details, key dates, more
delaPlex IPO price band set at ₹186-192 per equity share. Subscription open from Jan 24 to Jan 29. Lot size is 800 shares.
delaPlex IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹186 to ₹192 per equity share. delaPlex IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, January 24, and close on Monday, January 29. delaPlex IPO lot size consists of 800 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof. The floor price is 18.6 times of the face value and cap price is 19.2 times of the face value of the equity shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started