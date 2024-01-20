delaPlex IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹186 to ₹192 per equity share. delaPlex IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, January 24, and close on Monday, January 29. delaPlex IPO lot size consists of 800 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof. The floor price is 18.6 times of the face value and cap price is 19.2 times of the face value of the equity shares.

The company, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), is a technology and software development solution and consultancy service that aids client businesses in achieving growth, revenue, and market value. The business has established relationships and experience with a number of industry players who offer the newest tools, software development solutions, and technologies.

The company provides custom software development, cloud services, data science, and supply chain consulting on a worldwide scale.

Also Read: Nova Agritech raises ₹43.14 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The US-based firm delaPlex INC owns 51% of the shares of delaPlex Limited (dpl), which is a subsidiary of delaPlex INC.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

As per the RHP, the company's listed peers are Ksolves India Ltd (with P/E of 65.06), Micropro Software Solutions Ltd (with P/E of 10.29), and Sigma Solve Ltd (with P/E of 255.66).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, delaPlex Ltd's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 29.23%, while the company's revenue increased by 9.69%.

delaPlex IPO details

delaPlex IPO, which is worth ₹46.08 crore, consists of fresh issue of 1,800,000 shares aggregating to ₹34.56 crore, and Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 600,000 shares of ₹10 apiece aggregating to ₹11.52 crore.

Nitin Sachdeva, Manish Iqbalchand Sachdeva, Mark T. River, Preeti Sachdeva, and M/s delaPlex INC. are the company's promoters.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the new offering to finance the following goals: APAC - Increasing awareness through advertising, sales, and marketing; financing the company's working capital requirements; financing the company's capital expenditure requirements for office laptop purchases; general corporate purposes; and an undisclosed inorganic acquisition, as per the RHP.

delaPlex IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The market maker portion is upto 122,400 equity shares or 5.10% of the offer.

Tentatively, delaPlex IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, January 30, and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, January 31, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. delaPlex share price is likely to be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, February 1.

Also Read: EPACK Durable IPO opens today: 10 key risks from RHP to consider before subscribing to the IPO

delaPlex IPO GMP today

delaPlex IPO GMP or or grey market premium is +60. This indicates delaPlex share price were trading at a premium of ₹60 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of delaPlex share price was indicated at ₹252 apiece, which is 31.25% higher than the IPO price of ₹192.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: EPACK Durable IPO: Issue subscribed 77% on day 1, retail portion fully booked; GMP rises

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

KSOLVES INDIA More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!