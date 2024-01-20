 delaPlex IPO price band set at ₹186-192 per share; check GMP, issue details, key dates, more | Mint
delaPlex IPO price band set at ₹186-192 per share; check GMP, issue details, key dates, more

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

delaPlex IPO price band set at ₹186-192 per equity share. Subscription open from Jan 24 to Jan 29. Lot size is 800 shares.

delaPlex IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹186 to ₹192 per equity share. (https://blog.delaplex.com/)Premium
delaPlex IPO price band has been set in the range of 186 to 192 per equity share. delaPlex IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, January 24, and close on Monday, January 29. delaPlex IPO lot size consists of 800 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof. The floor price is 18.6 times of the face value and cap price is 19.2 times of the face value of the equity shares.

The company, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), is a technology and software development solution and consultancy service that aids client businesses in achieving growth, revenue, and market value. The business has established relationships and experience with a number of industry players who offer the newest tools, software development solutions, and technologies.

The company provides custom software development, cloud services, data science, and supply chain consulting on a worldwide scale.

The US-based firm delaPlex INC owns 51% of the shares of delaPlex Limited (dpl), which is a subsidiary of delaPlex INC.

As per the RHP, the company's listed peers are Ksolves India Ltd (with P/E of 65.06), Micropro Software Solutions Ltd (with P/E of 10.29), and Sigma Solve Ltd (with P/E of 255.66).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, delaPlex Ltd's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 29.23%, while the company's revenue increased by 9.69%.

delaPlex IPO details 

delaPlex IPO, which is worth 46.08 crore, consists of fresh issue of 1,800,000 shares aggregating to 34.56 crore, and Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 600,000 shares of 10 apiece aggregating to 11.52 crore. 

Nitin Sachdeva, Manish Iqbalchand Sachdeva, Mark T. River, Preeti Sachdeva, and M/s delaPlex INC. are the company's promoters.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the new offering to finance the following goals: APAC - Increasing awareness through advertising, sales, and marketing; financing the company's working capital requirements; financing the company's capital expenditure requirements for office laptop purchases; general corporate purposes; and an undisclosed inorganic acquisition, as per the RHP.

delaPlex IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The market maker portion is upto 122,400 equity shares or 5.10% of the offer.

Tentatively, delaPlex IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, January 30, and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, January 31, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. delaPlex share price is likely to be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, February 1.

delaPlex IPO GMP today

delaPlex IPO GMP or or grey market premium is +60. This indicates delaPlex share price were trading at a premium of 60 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of delaPlex share price was indicated at 252 apiece, which is 31.25% higher than the IPO price of 192.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: 20 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST
