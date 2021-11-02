Delhivery operated 20 fully and semi-automated sortation centres and 86 gateways across India (excluding Spoton) as of June 30, 2021. It had a Rated Automated Sort Capacity of 3.17 million shipments per day as of June 30, 2021, which it further enhanced to more than 3.98 million shipments per day as of September 30, 2021. The company has automated material handling systems at its gateways in Tauru (Haryana), Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) and Bengaluru (Karnataka).