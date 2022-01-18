Delhivery gets Sebi's go-ahead to raise 7,460 crore via IPO

According to the draft papers, CA Swift Investments, an entity of Carlyle Group, will sell shares to the tune of ₹920 crore, SVF Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd, an arm of Softbank Group, will offload shares worth 750 crores, Deli CMF Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of private equity fund China Momentum Fund, L.P. will sell shares worth ₹400 crore and Times Internet will sell shares worth ₹330 crore.

