Delhivery IPO: Ahead of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription opening, the supply chain company on Tuesday raised ₹2,347 crore from anchor investors. As per the information available on BSE website, Delhivery Limited has decided to allocate 4,81,87,860 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹487 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to ₹2,346.74 crore.

The participants in anchor round of Delhivery IPO include AIA Singapore, Amansa Holdings, Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Plc, Goldman Sachs, The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Fidelity, Tiger Global Investments Fund, Steadview Capital Master Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Societe Generale and Segantii India Mauritius are among the anchor investors.

SBI Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Mirae MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Invesco MF and Nippon India too participated in the anchor round.

Delhivery IPO worth ₹5,235 crore will open for subscription on 11th May 2022 i.e. today and it will remain open for bidding till 13th May 2022. The public issue now comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹4,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of ₹1,235 crore by existing shareholders.

Carlyle Group and SoftBank as well as Delhivery's co-founders will divest their shareholding in the logistics company under OFS.

CA Swift Investments, an entity of Carlyle Group, will sell shares to the tune of ₹454 crore; SVF Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd, an arm of Softbank Group, will offload shares worth ₹365 crore; Deli CMF Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of private equity fund China Momentum Fund, L.P. will sell shares worth ₹200 crore and Times Internet will sell shares worth ₹165 crore.

Apart from this, Delhivery's co-founders Kapil Bharati, Mohit Tandon and Suraj Saharan will sell shares worth ₹5 crore, ₹40 crore and ₹6 crore respectively.

The supply chain company has already made it clear that the money raised from fresh issue will be used towards funding organic growth initiatives, funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and for general corporate purposes.